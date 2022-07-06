Dragon Ball Z May Be Coming To Fortnite Soon

July 6th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

It looks like gamers have even more to look forward to in Fortnite if a recent data mine holds any truth. With the newest update to Fornite, there were plenty of new items added on the backend to different Creative Modes, and a few of these items may point directly towards collaboration between two media giants. Fortnite has already gotten its hands on plenty of Pop Culture icons like Spider-Man, Indiana Jones, and Naruto, but it may not be long before we start seeing some familiar faces from the world of Dragon Ball Z enter the fray.

With the recent update to Fortnite, Twitter User @HYPEX noticed a new item added into Creative Mode that looks exactly like the Capsule Corp Capsules that characters in Dragon Ball Z use, which could signal that these characters are making their way into the game very soon.

There are plenty of possibilities to come with this, but it’s hard to say exactly who or what would be making their way into the game. As the poster child of the series, we could only expect that Goku would make his way into the fray easily, alongside other favorites like Vegeta and Piccolo. With plenty of out-of-this-world items that could be used as different cosmetics, there is a long list of possibilities that could follow suit.

While it’s hard to say if this will be a full-on collaboration like Naruto did or simple cosmetics more along the lines of the Pac-Man and Wu-Tang-Clan collaborations, it’s exciting to see that more franchises are continuing to be added to Fortnite. If you’re needing any assistance with any of the weekly challenges, or just need to find out how to get more XP this season, make sure that you’re checking out our Fortnite Guide Section, where we cover any topic that Fortnite can throw your way.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

