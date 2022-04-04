Everything You Should Do Before New Game Plus in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has been out for just over a month at this point, giving people of all skill levels enough time to have reached the tail end of their journeys as the Tarnished. In accordance with past FromSoftware games, there is a New Game Plus, adding more replay value for people who want to relive the journey with better gear, but tougher bosses. Before you go into Journey 2, or New Game Plus, here is what you should do before doing that in Elden Ring.
Everything to Do Before New Game Plus in Elden Ring
In order to get the most out of your first playthrough, you should do most of the following for an easy transition into NG+. Here is a list of the following things you should do:
- Defeat all the Remembrance bosses, including Malenia
- Obtain at least one item from each remembrance (these disappear upon going into NG+)
- Duplicate remembrances via the walking Mausoleums
- Earn one of the three main endings of the game
- For Trophies and Achievements
- Stock up on both types of Smithing Stones
- It takes 12 Smithing Stones per level (1-8) to upgrade a normal weapon by 3
- It takes 1 of each level of Somber Smithing Stone to upgrade a unique weapon by 1 level
- Stock up on Ghost and Grave Gloveworts
- These are used to upgrade your Spirit Ashes
- Buy as many spells and incantations from vendors and NPCs
- If you decide to use magic for your next playthrough
- Max out your flask count and potency
- The final count should be 14 flasks at +12 power
- Max out a few weapons (+25 for normal weapons, +10 for unique)
- Obtain the Gold Scarab
- Good for leveling when a boss or particular part of the game gets too hard.
- Unlock the map via fragments
- Easier to see the terrain when you’re traveling
- Stock up on Stonesword Keys
- It’ll be easier to unlock Evergaols and Catacombs without having to explore for more.
- Get all or most of the Spirit Ash summons
- These can help turn the tide in extremely difficult boss battles.
- Buy out the inventory from the Bell Bearing shops
- Bell Bearings do not carry over into subsequent playthroughs unless unlocked again
- Earn all or at least a majority of the unique and one-time obtainable weapons.
- i.e. Juno Hoslow’s whip, Eleonora’s Poleblade, Rivers of Blood, etc.
You don’t have to fulfill everything listed here, but these are good things to further expand the lifespan of an already long game. If anything, these just make the game much more bearable and let you take things at your own pace. The exploration can be tedious, especially with enemies that can kill you everywhere. It’s only to expedite certain progression stops should they arise.
Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.