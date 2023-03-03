How to Get Synchronic Roulette in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 Lightfall has brought some great new weapons to the game and one of them is the Strand SMG called Synchronic Roulette. If you want to get your own Synchronic Roulette God Roll, you need to know how to get this weapon in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: How to Get Synchronic Roulette, Explained

The only way to get Synchronic Roulette in Destiny 2 Lightfall is through the Terminal Overload activity on Neomuna. Neomuna is, of course, the new destination introduced with Lightfall and Terminal Overload is an activity tied to Neomuna.

Synchronic Roulette is a must-have SMG if you’re running the best Strand builds. Since it fires Strand bullets, it pairs neatly with everything else that Strand offers, including Unravel Rounds, Tangles, and Severs.

There are a lot of existing and new keywords in Destiny 2 Lightfall since we now have Solar, Void, Arc, Stasis, and Strand. Luckily, we have a keyword guide to help you remember what everything means and does.

The sad thing about Synchronic Roulette is that it isn’t craftable, unlike other Lightfall weapons like Volta Bracket. We aren’t sure why Bungie decided which weapons are craftable and which aren’t, but it does mean that the hunt for the perfect Synchronic Roulette God Roll is more difficult.

If you really want to make the most of your Synchronic Roulette, you need to perform the Terminal Overload glitch. We have an entire guide on it, so visit that page to learn how you can make the most of your grind for Synchronic Roulette.

To reiterate, you won’t get the Synchronic Roulette from Gambit, Crucible, or Vanguard, you can only get the weapon from completing and opening the Terminal Overload chests. Good luck on your hunt, Guardian!

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023