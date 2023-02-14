How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Co-Op Multiplayer

You remember those school days when you’re friend was absent for some reason and the whole day, you had nobody to talk to and just ended up missing them all day? That’s sort of like how it is in Hogwarts Legacy with co-op and multiplayer. If you want to know how to fly brooms with friends in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s what you need to know.

Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Co-Op Multiplayer?

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is only single player. While it is fun to learn new spells like Wingardium Leviosa, track down magical beasts in the Forbidden Forest, and solve puzzles around the school, all of that would definitely be more fun with a friend.

Unfortunately for now, Hogwarts Legacy does not have co-op multiplayer. It only offers PvE combat, but it would be fun to see a competitive mode or co-op multiplayer in the future. Imagine challenging your friend to a duel in the Dark Arts battle arena. That would be extremely fun and cool!

As is the case for Quidditch, we hope that Hogwarts Legacy gets a co-op multiplayer DLC or free update sometime in the future. It is unclear what Avalanche Software has planned for their game, but we hope to get word soon on what we can expect in the future.

For now, you can check out the best mods and hope to see a multiplayer mod get introduced to the game. As was the case with Skyrim, Hogwarts Legacy might only get multiplayer through community-made mods. Only time will tell.

In conclusion, Hogwarts Legacy unfortunately is only a single player game for now but will hopefully get co-op multiplayer in the future. There are no rumors, leaks, or confirmed plans, so we just hope and speculate that Hogwarts Legacy will one day get co-op multiplayer. For now, we enjoy what we have.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023