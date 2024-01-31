Palworld Late Game: 5 Things to Do

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Even though Palworld is in Early Access and the world seems quite barren apart from randomly placed Pals, there’s still plenty to do in the late game. In this article, we will break down what you can do to stay busy in Palworld.

5 Late Game Things to Do in Palworld

It’s normal to feel lost after defeating all bosses and exploring every biome, but I assure you that you haven’t experienced all the activities available for high-level players.

Catch All Pals and Enhance the Ones You Have

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Palworld is home to over 100 unique creatures. Pals come in various forms and possess unique abilities. Some Pals even have variations, such as Frostallion Noct and Suzaku Aqua, effectively increasing the number of available creatures for players to collect. Catching all Pals does more than complete your Paldeck. It also gives you a strategic advantage for battles and tasks in the later stages of Palworld.

Once you’ve collected all Pals, you will likely have a few with rare passive abilities. You might even have some Lucky Pals that you might want to make stronger. Selecting a Pal to increase its stats is much easier when you have at least one of each species in your Palbox. Browse through them until you find a Pal that you like. Then, collect a bunch of extra Pals of the same species, place them in the Pal Essence Condenser, and watch your favorite Pal’s stats increase.

Breed the Perfect Pal

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Breeding in Palworld is a complex yet rewarding process. Pals inherit the passive abilities of their parents, which can result in powerful offspring. For instance, pairing a Necromus and a Direhowl might create a legendary Anubis. If Anubis inherits the Legend passive skill from Necromus, it’ll be granted a 20% damage boost. On top of that, Legend stacks with Anubis’ Ground Earth passive skill, which increases the damage of Ground-type attacks.

However, this is just the standard process of creating a legendary Anubis. To create the perfect one, you might want to use a parent with the Botanical Barrier passive skill, which decreases incoming Grass-type damage by 10%, making Anubis more viable even when fighting an Elemental-type that would be effective against it.

Build the Perfect Base

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the late game of Palworld, bases might often be attacked by powerful human and Pal enemies. Therefore, it’s crucial to find the perfect spot that prevents enemies from reaching your base or to construct it in a way that makes it easier for you to defend it. A well-fortified base can be a safe haven for players and their Pals. It’ll help you avoid the frustration of returning to your base only to find all your Pals on the ground amidst your items that dropped from destroyed chests while your home burns.

Unfortunately, constructing a base with durable materials in a suitable location is a lengthy process. You’ll be constantly going out to gather resources. Many players dislike this part of Palworld, and they have a point. The grind is very long when you reach this part of the game.

Image: Pocket Pair

That said, a good flying mount can make this process much less painful. You can use it to find cliffs and mountains that can’t be accessed without a flying Pal, making it safe against non-flying enemies. A fast mount will also be quite helpful to save time when you’re going out to collect ore or any other rare material that you need to make resistant walls and foundations.

It’s also important to make your base visually appealing. After all, you’ll spend a lot of time in it. Many players spend more time commanding their Pals and micromanaging tasks than exploring Palpagos Island. For that reason, it is nice to have access to all the available recipes in the Technology tab since they include decoration items such as chairs, tables, carpets, mirrors, etc.

Unlock All Technology Recipes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Technology plays a crucial role in Palworld. However, leveling up alone won’t grant you enough technology points to unlock everything in your Technology tab. Fortunately, players can gain more Technology Points by farming High Grade Technical Manuals, an item dropped by Hoocrates, Wixen, and Katress.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you happen to catch one of the fastest mounts in Palworld, it might be a good idea to also visit the No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary. It’s a small, weird-looking island northeast of Deep Sand Dunes. It’s the same place you must go to capture a Shadowbeak. There are many chests with valuable items in that area. Many of these chests will have High Grade Technical Manuals in them.

Assemble a Powerful Combat Team

Image: Pocket Pair

Assembling a powerful combat team is important for those who want to capture legendary Pals, but also for players who are interested in the future implementation of Player versus Player (PvP) battles. The best combat teams often include Pals like Warsect, Jormuntide Ignis, and Anubis, known for their high damage. That said, there’s more to it than selecting Pals with high base stats. One must also consider Pals that were bred to be legendary, and Lucky Pals that are able to catch adversaries off-guard.

For instance, if you use a Chikipi, your adversary might want to use a Dark-type Pal since it deals more damage against Neutral-type ones. However, a Lucky Chikipi might have a Dragon-type attack, which is highly effective against Dark-type Pals. Figuring out how to build a team with the perfect skills, stats, and resistance is a very long process that will certainly keep you busy for many, many hours.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2024