Among the many Pokémon available in Pokémon Legends Arceus, the generation one fighting-type Machamp is a solid choice for those looking to add a heavy hitter to their items, thanks to its ATK boosting moves. But how can you evolve your Machoke into a Machamp in Pokémon LA? To answer that, and to make sure that you can add the Pokémon to your squad as fast as possible, we will now tell you how to evolve a Machoke into a Machamp in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Machoke into Machamp in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can evolve your Machoke into a Machamp in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus in two different ways, the first one can be done by trading your Machoke with a friend, which can be done by talking to Simona in the Trading/Item Exchange post. Don’t forget to ask for the Pokémon back after the trade. With that said, you can also evolve the Pokémon by using a Linking Cord, which can be done by opening your satchel, selecting the item, and then selecting a Machoke in your team. You can get a Linking Cord in Pokémon Legends Arceus by going to the Item Exchange post located on Jubilifie Village. Once there, talk to Simona, which will allow you to take a look at all the items available, including the Linking Cord. Once you spot the item, you can buy it for 1,000 Merit Points.

To recap, here’s how to evolve Machoke into Machamp in Pokémon Legends Arceus without the need to trade them:

Go to Jubilifie Village.

Head to the Trading/Item Exchange post.

Buy a Linking Cord in exchange for 1,000 Merit Points.

Open your satchel.

Select the Linking Cord and use the item on your Machoke.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2022