Pokémon Legends Arceus allows its players to evolve their Eevee into all of its available evolutions, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. But among all the Eevee evolutions you can add to your team in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus, which one is the best?

Pokémon Legends Arceus – Which Eevee Evolution is the Best

In true Pokémon fashion, all of Eevee’s evolutions have their own strong and weak suits. Stats-wise, among all evolutions, Flareon has the highest base Attack, Leafeon has the highest base Defense, Vaporeon has the highest base HP, Umbreon has the highest base Special Defense, while Glaceon and Espeon tie with the highest base Special Attack among all evolutions. Looking solely to speed, Jolteon is the best of the loot.

That aside, taking into account their moves, as well as their base stats, the best all-rounders among all Eevee evolutions are Leafeon and Sylveon, depending on which type of attack you plan to focus on, with Jolteon falling slightly behind on stats but leaving the two on the dust on the speed department. On the other hand, if you are looking for an evolution capable of dealing extremely high damage, Flareon would be our choice, thanks to their high base attack and good Special Attack. With that said, it’s important to point out that the way you build your Pokémon can draticalçly affect their performance, so it’s vital that you focus on their strong suits. That aside, it is also important to say, yet again, that each evolution has its own strengths and weakness, with all of them being capable of exceeding while in the right matchups.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.