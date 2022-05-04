Elden Ring Crystal Tear Locations: Where to Find All 29 Flask of Wondrous Physick Upgrades

Not quite drinking the tears of your enemies, but close enough.

May 3rd, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Elden-Ring-Liurnia

While you can’t drink the tears of your enemies in Elden Ring, the Wondrous Physick gets close enough and provides a healthy buff or even competitive edge where it matters most.  Through the combination of Crystal Tears, which you can find throughout the game, you can craft Wondrous Physicks to use just before entering a boss fight or PvP encounter.  There are 29 Crystal Tears scattered about the Lands Between, so be sure to read our guide on Where to Find All 29 Crystal Tear Locations in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Crystal Tear Locations: Where to Find All 29 Flask of Wondrous Physick Upgrades

 

Crimson Crystal Tear and Twiggy Cracked Tear

Elden-Ring-Crimson-Crystal-Tear-and-Twiggy-Cracked-Tear

  • Both are found on an altar near the Minor Erdtree in Altus Plateau‘s Capital Outskirts.
  • Crimson Crystal Tear is also found in the Third Church of Marika in Limgrave, just in front of the statue inside.

Crimsonspill Crystal Tear and Speckled Hardtear

Elden-Ring-Crimsonspill-Crystal-Tear-and-Speckled-Hardtear

  • Dropped by Wormface near the Minor Erdtree east of Mirage Rise.

Crimsonburst Crystal Tear and Opaline Bubbletear

Elden-Ring-Crimsonburst-Crystal-Tear-and-Opaline-Bubbletear

  • Both dropped by Erdtree Avatar near the Minor Erdtree at Weeping Peninsula, south of Limgrave.

Cerulean Crystal Tear and Crimson Bubbletear

Elden-Ring-Cerulean-Crystal-Tear-and-Crimson-Bubbletear

  • Both dropped by Erdtree Avatar guarding the Minor Erdtree in the East Mountaintops of the Giants.
  • Cerulean Crystal Tear dropped by Erdtree Avatar near the Minor Erdtree in Liurnia, southwest of Raya Lucaria.

Greenspill Crystal Tear and Spiked Cracked Tear

Elden-Ring-Greenspill-Crystal-Tear-and-Spiked-Cracked-Tear

  • Both are found at an altar near the Minor Erdtree in Limgrave’s Mistwood.

Greenburst Crystal Tear and Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Elden-Ring-Greenburst-Crystal-Tear-and-Flame-Shrouding-Cracked-Tear

  • Dropped by Erdtree Avatar near the Minor Erdtree northeast of Smoldering Church, near where you enter Caelid.

Strength-knot Crystal Tear

Elden-Ring-Strength-knot-Crystal-Tear

  • Go northeast from Stormhill Shack along the nearby cliffs.
See also
Elden Ring Godfrey Cheese Guide: How to Beat Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Dexterity-knot Crystal Tear

Elden-Ring-Dexterity-knot-Crystal-Tear

  • Found on an island in Liurnia just southwest of Academy Gate Town’s site of grace.

Intelligence-knot Crystal Tear

Elden-Ring-Intelligence-knot-Crystal-Tear

  • Northeast of Road to the Manor site of grace in Liurnia, found in a stone half-bowl guarded by Spider Hand enemies.

Faith-knot Crystal Tear

Elden-Ring-Faith-knot-Crystal-Tear

 Opaline Hardtear and Stonebarb Cracked Tear

Elden-Ring-Opaline-Hardtear-and-Stonebarb-Cracked-Tear

  • Dropped by Putrid Avatar guarding the Minor Erdtree in Dragonbarrow, or eastern Caelid.

Speckled Hardtear and Cerulean Hidden Tear

Elden-Ring-Speckled-Hardtear-and-Cerulean-Hidden-Tear

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear, and Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Elden-RIng-Magic-Lightning-Holy-Shrouded-Tear

  • Dropped by Erdtree Avatar guarding the Minor Erdtree south of Frenzied Flame Village in Liurnia.

Thorny Cracked Tear

Elden-Ring-Thorny-Cracked-Tear

  • Dropped by Putrid Avatar guarding the Minor Erdtree in the Consecrated Snowfield region, nearby Odina Village.

Winged Crystal Tear

Elden-Ring-Winged-Crystal-Tear

  • Found just to the northwest of where you find the Crimson Crystal Tear and Twiggy Cracked Tear.

Windy Crystal Tear

Elden-Ring-Winged-Crystal-Tear-1

Purifying Crystal Tear

Elden-Ring-Purifying-Crystal-Tear

  • Dropped by Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger, invading NPC at the Second Church of Marika southwest of Mirage Rise.

Ruptured Crystal Tear

Elden-Ring-Ruptured-Crystal-Tear

  • Dropped by Erdtree Avatar at the Minor Erdtree southwest of Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia.

 

This concludes our guide on Where to Find All 29 Crystal Tear Locations in Elden Ring!  Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review!

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

 

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Elden Ring
Where to go after beating Godfrey Elden Ring
Elden Ring Godfrey Cheese Guide: How to Beat Godfrey, First Elden Lord
Elden Ring Ulcerated Tree Spirit
Elden Ring Ulcerated Tree Spirit Cheese: How to Beat Ulcerated Tree Spirit
Official Elden Ring cover image.
Elden Ring Best Daggers After Patch 1.04
Promotional Image for Elden Ring that can be found on it's Twitter account
Elden Ring Update 1.07 Patch Notes (Version 1.04.1)
Trending on AOTF
Spring Into Spring Pokemon GO Event
Pokemon GO: A Mega Moment Special Research Tasks and Rewards (May 2022)
Special Research in Pokemon GO An Ula'ula Adventure
Pokemon GO Mega Evolution Path: Should You Choose Charizard, Venusaur, or Blastoise
Pokemon GO: Mega Kangaskhan Best Counters and Weakness for Raid Day
A Mega Moment in Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO A Mega Moment: Spawns, Research, Mega Raids, and More