While you can't drink the tears of your enemies in Elden Ring, the Wondrous Physick gets close enough and provides a healthy buff or even competitive edge where it matters most. Through the combination of Crystal Tears, which you can find throughout the game, you can craft Wondrous Physicks to use just before entering a boss fight or PvP encounter. There are 29 Crystal Tears scattered about the Lands Between.

Elden Ring Crystal Tear Locations: Where to Find All 29 Flask of Wondrous Physick Upgrades

Crimson Crystal Tear and Twiggy Cracked Tear

Both are found on an altar near the Minor Erdtree in Altus Plateau‘s Capital Outskirts.

Crimson Crystal Tear is also found in the Third Church of Marika in Limgrave, just in front of the statue inside.

Crimsonspill Crystal Tear and Speckled Hardtear

Dropped by Wormface near the Minor Erdtree east of Mirage Rise.

Crimsonburst Crystal Tear and Opaline Bubbletear

Both dropped by Erdtree Avatar near the Minor Erdtree at Weeping Peninsula, south of Limgrave.

Cerulean Crystal Tear and Crimson Bubbletear

Both dropped by Erdtree Avatar guarding the Minor Erdtree in the East Mountaintops of the Giants.

Cerulean Crystal Tear dropped by Erdtree Avatar near the Minor Erdtree in Liurnia, southwest of Raya Lucaria.

Greenspill Crystal Tear and Spiked Cracked Tear

Both are found at an altar near the Minor Erdtree in Limgrave’s Mistwood.

Greenburst Crystal Tear and Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Dropped by Erdtree Avatar near the Minor Erdtree northeast of Smoldering Church, near where you enter Caelid.

Strength-knot Crystal Tear

Go northeast from Stormhill Shack along the nearby cliffs.

Dexterity-knot Crystal Tear

Found on an island in Liurnia just southwest of Academy Gate Town’s site of grace.

Intelligence-knot Crystal Tear

Northeast of Road to the Manor site of grace in Liurnia, found in a stone half-bowl guarded by Spider Hand enemies.

Faith-knot Crystal Tear

Along the shores north of the Demi-Human Forest Ruins, guarded by Miranda Sprouts.

Opaline Hardtear and Stonebarb Cracked Tear

Dropped by Putrid Avatar guarding the Minor Erdtree in Dragonbarrow, or eastern Caelid.

Speckled Hardtear and Cerulean Hidden Tear

Both dropped by Ulcerated Tree Spirit near Minor Erdtree at Mt. Gelmir, go east of Road of Iniquity site of grace to reach this area.

Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear, and Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Dropped by Erdtree Avatar guarding the Minor Erdtree south of Frenzied Flame Village in Liurnia.

Thorny Cracked Tear

Dropped by Putrid Avatar guarding the Minor Erdtree in the Consecrated Snowfield region, nearby Odina Village.

Winged Crystal Tear

Found just to the northwest of where you find the Crimson Crystal Tear and Twiggy Cracked Tear.

Windy Crystal Tear

Found just southeast of the Nomadic Merchant, east of the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, in an area guarded by the giant crows.

Purifying Crystal Tear

Dropped by Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger, invading NPC at the Second Church of Marika southwest of Mirage Rise.

Ruptured Crystal Tear

Dropped by Erdtree Avatar at the Minor Erdtree southwest of Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia.

