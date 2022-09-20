How To Create and Link WB Games Account In Multiversus

If you’re looking to take your favorite Warner Brothers character for a spin, Multiversus is one of the best ways around to do that. Featuring classic characters like Bugs Bunny or Tom & Jerry, to new favorites like Arya Stark and Steven Universe, you’ll find yourself pitted in a battle of the century to find out who the greatest of all really is.

Before you can get into the action, however, you’re going to need to create yourself a Warner Brothers Games Account, which will allow you to play MultiVersus and bring your progress along to other platforms, so you can show off your profile, no matter the system that you’re on. Here’s what you’ll need to do to create that account, so you can get in on the action!

How To Create A WB Games Account For MultiVersus

The first thing that you’ll need to do is visit the Warner Bros. Games website, and sign up using your preferred email address. This does not need to be the same as the one associated with your game console of choice, so if you happen to have a different email address set up for your Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5, you’ll be able to use whichever you would like.

There are a few steps that you’ll need to take, including some of your personal information, allowing Warner Bros. a chance to validate that you’re a human, and not a bot creating an account to clog up their system. Once you have created your account, you’ll just need to select the version that you would like to download, with some being free-to-play, and others costing money to give you extra perks.

How To Link Your WB Games Account

When you boot up the game for the first time, you’ll be asked to log in with your Warner Bros. Games Account, so you’ll need to use the email address and password that you just created to sign in and link your progress. Since this game is focused mainly on online play, you’ll want to make sure that you keep this information safe somewhere, so you don’t lose access to your account and all of the progress you’ve put in.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, you won’t be able to participate in the game, unless you happen to have another console in the house. You can play MultiVersus on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, so you may still be able to partake in the fun. Featuring full Cross-Play, you’ll be able to play against your friends, no matter the console or platform that they’re on.

MultiVersus is one of the better platform fighters on the market, and with the addition of characters like LeBron James, you’ll always be in for a good laugh. Make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section for the game, so you’ll be able to brush up on your combos in the game, the easiest way to check your rank, and the fastest ways to farm for gold, so you can unlock new characters like Morty or Gizmo!

MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.