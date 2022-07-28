All Finding Your Voice Quest Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to add another amazing monster to your team in Pokemon GO, the Finding Your Voice Research Task is one of the best ways to do it. You’ll be able to get your hands on the Legendary Pokemon Meloetta, which was originally only available during Pokemon GO Fest 2021.

However, if you’re looking to see what you’ll need to do, let’s dive in and take a look at all of the tasks that you’ll need to complete to add this one to your roster of monsters. Here are all of the tasks, and rewards for the Finding Your Voice Research Task!

How To Get Meloetta in Pokemon GO

You’ll need to work your way through 5 total tiers, with a 6th and final one being a large spattering of rewards for you and your team. Let’s take a look and see what you’ll need to do to claim this musical monster for your own!

Task #1

Research Task #1 Rewards Take a snapshot of your buddy x1000 Experience Catch 30 Normal-type Pokemon Encounter with Glameow Evolve 15 Pokemon x30 PokeBall Whole Set Reward Encounter with Eevee, x1000 Experience, x1000 Stardust

Task #2

Research Task #2 Rewards Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokemon x20 Pinap Berry Earn 5 Candies walking with your buddy x1 Poffin Give your buddy 3 treats Encounter with Chansey Whole Set Rewards Encounter with Slugma, x1000 Experience, x1000 Stardust

Task #3

Research Task #3 Rewards Win 3 Gym Battles Encounter with Monferno Battle in 3 Raids x3 Max Potions Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts x2 Premium Battle Pass Whole Set Rewards Encounter with Hariyama, x1000 Experience, x1000 Stardust

Task #4

Research Task #4 Rewards Earn 20,000 Stardust Encounter with Chimecho Catch 30 different species of Pokemon Encounter with Loudred Spin 3 PokeStops Encounter with Kricketune Whole Set Rewards Encounter with Meloetta, x2000 Experience, x2000 Stardust

If you happened to catch a Meloetta during Pokemon GO Fest 2021 and The Melody Pokemon will receive x20 Candy instead of another encounter with Meloetta

Task #5

Research Task #5 Rewards Take a snapshot of Meloetta x20 Meloetta Candy Make a new Friend x1 Lucky Egg Send 3 Gifts to Friends x3 Revive Whole Set Rewards x5 Meloetta Stickers, x2500 Experience, x2500 Stardust

Task #6

Research Task #6 Rewards Claim Reward! x3000 Experience Claim Reward! x3000 Experience Claim Reward! x3000 Experience Whole Set Rewards x1 Lure Module, x20 Meloetta Candy, x3 Rare Candy

And that’s all there is to it! You’ll need to make sure that you’re getting out and about, getting your hands on plenty of different Pokemon to complete this quest, so make sure that you’ve considered getting your hands on a Pokemon GO Plus or an Auto Catcher Device, which will let you catch more Pokemon easily.

If you’re loving everything about this game, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find plenty of help on tricky topics, such as finding the best teams for the Hisui Cup, where to find Hisuian Qwilfish, Sneasel, Braviary, and Growlith, and even a handy guide on how to properly use the new Daily Adventure Incense!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.