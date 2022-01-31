Among the many Pokémon players can catch in the newly released and highly praised Pokémon Legends Arceus, the Ghost-type Misdreavus is without a shadow of a doubt a fan favorite, thanks to its visual, moveset, and evolution. With that said, and to make sure that you can both add Misdreavus to your squad as fast as possible and complete your Pokémon dream team, we will now tell you where you can find and catch Misdreavus in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Misdreavus in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can catch Misdreavus in Pokémon Legends Arceus by heading to Sacred Plaza, located in the Coronel Highlands area. Once in the area, you just need to walk around for a while, until you can spot the Ghost-type Pokémon. Once you spot a Misdreavus, you can choose to catch them unnoticed, which can be done by using stealth techniques, such as crouching, not making sounds, and making use of the tall grass or the area’s geography to conceal your presence. For those who prefer to face the Pokémon in battle, or if stealth is not an option, you can also choose to battle them. When battling Misdreavus, we advise you to make use of Dragon-type Pokémon, while always making sure to not knock the Pokémon out. After getting Misdreavus, you can evolve them into a Mismagius by using a Dusk Stone.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.