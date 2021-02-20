Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Guide – Everything You Need To Know

Niantic has been kicking off 2021 with a bang when it comes to Pokémon Go, with so many events for us players to enjoy already. Nothing compares to the scale of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto even that is taking place today and extending in parts throughout the next week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise. There is a lot involved with Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, so we have put together a Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto guide on everything you need to know.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Guide

The remainder of this guide will give a short breakdown of different parts of Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, as there are multiple parts going on. We will also be linking to more detailed guides for each as well, so this can be a good way for you to find out the basics of the event and know where to look to dive deeper.

Do You Need A Ticket And How Much Is It?

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is a paid event for players to enjoy for a lot of it, though there are some free elements as well that players can enjoy. The ticket for the event if $11.99 and gives you a choice between a Red or Green ticket. This will decide which exclusive Pokémon you will have access to during the event, asking you to trade to complete the Collection Challenges for Red and Green. Those who do not purchase the ticket are not entirely out of luck though, as will still be plenty to enjoy during the event. You can check out our guide on what you can do without a ticket for further details.

When is the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, How Long Does It Last?

This will start on Saturday, February 20 at 9 am local time and will run until 9 pm local time. This is the actual time of the event itself, but some of the research and challenges will extend through the week for you to work on as well.

What Types of Pokémon Will Be Spawning More Often And When?

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is very different from your typical event, with it being closer to the at home GO Fest event than anything else. This is because the 12 hour event will be split into special themed hours where you can catch different Pokémon. There are five specific hours based on locations in the Kanto region, which will each get two one time slots throughout the day. In addition, there will be a two hour span at the end of the day where all Pokémon can spawn from the day. If you want to see more details on who exactly will be spawning and when, check out how guide on which Pokemon are spawning each hour.

Will There Be Any Special Eggs?

From what we can tell at this time, there will not be any sort of special eggs for this event. You should just have the current egg pool currently available to you for each of the different types of eggs that will hatch.

What is the Timed Research and What Are The Rewards?

The Timed Research for Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is actually based on a special addition for this event known as Challengers within the ‘Defeat All Challengers’ Timed Research, which can be accessed by anyone, even if you did not purchase a ticket. This research has four stages and will reward you with some rewards like encounters with and Candy for Pokémon such as Eevee, Lapras, and Snorlax, as well as some TMs and a Lucky Egg by the end. You can read more details in the ‘Defeat All Challenger’s Timed Research Guide.

What is the Special Research and What Are The Rewards?

Unlike the Timed Research, the Special Research for Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is locked behind the event ticket. This one may be worth the price of admission though, as not only are there plenty of rewards in this eight stage research, but you will be given a guaranteed Shiny Ditto at the end. If you need more details on this one, we have a Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Special Research Guide. Completing this Special Research will also unlock the much more difficult ‘All-In-One #151 Masterwork” Research that will reward you with a Shiny Mew at the end. This will definitely extend beyond the event, but you can get it by completing the base research.

Which Regional Exclusives Will Be Available Worldwide?

One of the aspects of this event that will really excite people are the inclusion of the regional exclusive Kanto Pokémon that include Mr. Mime, Kangaskhan, FarFetch’d, and Tauros. Outside of an event or something in the past, these have not been made available to people outside of the respective regions, so having a way to do that is really big here. Throughout the event, these four Pokémon will be found in tier three raids, so make sure to keep an eye out for them.

Which Raids Will Be Going On?

The four regional exclusive Pokémon will not be the only raids going on during Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, as we’ll also have some others. Tier four raids have made a return for some reason for Snorlax alone, which you can read about how to counter them if you are having trouble. More importantly, five star raids will have Mewtwo in them, as well as the legendary bird trio of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

What Are The Bonuses?

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto has a number of bonuses in it for you to enjoy, with those buying the ticket getting even more. For buying the ticket, you can redeem 200 free Poké Balls and three free Remote Raid Passes from the store when you want. In addition, you will be able to get up to nine free daily Raid Passes from gyms you visit during the event, which should help immensely for the aforementioned raids. You are normally limited to only one Special Trade a day, but you will be able to do six total during this event. The number of regular trades a day also goes up from 100 to 120. To enhance this experience, the trade distance during the event has also been increased to 40 km and the amount of Stardust required has been reduced for each friend level.

That’s it for our Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Guide. As you can see, there is plenty to experience during this event, so make sure to check out our many guides to help you get the most you can out of the event and best of luck catching them all!