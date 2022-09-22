Every Season of Plunder Weapon in Destiny 2: Ranked Tier List

From some of the game’s best SMGs to the Touch of Malice King’s Fall exotic, there are a lot of great weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. In this guide, we are covering all of the general weapons released during Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Assume that the Harrowed and Adept versions of the weapons that can have those upgrades are the better versions of those weapons. Let’s just hop right into it; here are all of the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder weapons ranked from best to worst.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Weapons – S Tier

Touch of Malice

Quicksilver Storm

Delicate Tomb

Taipan-4FR

The S Tier weapons all belong to be here. First off, we have the three Season of Plunder exotics. Touch of Malice reigns supreme, especially with its catalyst, and Quicksilver Storm, the Lightfall pre-order exotic, and the Delicate Tomb are really great.

The next best weapon in S Tier in Season of Plunder is Taipan-4FR. Since it is easy to get, an easy unlockable crafting weapon, and easy to God Roll, Tapain-4FR is a must-have Season of Plunder weapon.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Weapons – A Tier

Brigand’s Law

Tarnished Mettle

Cry Mutiny

Ammit AR2

Roar of the Bear

Zaouli’s Bane

Starting off the A Tier list, Brigand’s Law is one of the best sidearms we have seen in a while. Especially paired with Arc 3.0 and the Joltshot from Brigand’s Law God Roll, it is a great weapon.

Tarnished Mettle is an excellent scout rifle and is one of the best we’ve seen in a while. Cry Mutiny is excellent as well and works best with Solar 3.0 builds. The Ammit AR2, like the Taipan-4FR, is easy to unlock and craft a God Roll.

We’ve also got Roar of the Bear which is a great Iron Banner rocket launcher and Zaouli’s Bane, which is an excellent hand cannon from King’s Fall.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Weapons – B Tier

Planck’s Stride

Qullim’s Terminus

Blood Feud

Doom of Chelchis

Smite of Merain

Out of Bounds

Whistler’s Whim

The Inquisitor

Yesteryear

The weapons included here in the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder B Tier are solid options. Nothing bad, nothing great. Planck’s Stride and Qullim’s Terminus are both solid machine guns that are equally matched. Blood Feud is a solid SMG and Doom Chelchis is a good, but not as good as Tarnished Mettle.

Smite of Merain is another King’s Fall weapon that is a solid pulse rifle choice. Yesteryear is B Tier as well, but Smite is a bit better. Out of Bounds, like Blood Feud, is a good SMG option and The Inquisitor is a fine shotgun.

Lastly, Whistler’s Whim is accessible through the Trials of Osiris and it is an okay bow.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Weapons – C Tier

Defiance of Yasmin

Sailspy Pitchglass

Midha’s Reckoning

No Reprieve

Allied Demand

Mindbender’s Ambition

The Militia’s Birthright

The weapons in the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder C Tier aren’t that great or just have better weapons that outrank them. Since there aren’t many snipers this season, Defiance of Yasmin is a good one to get, but it isn’t too impressive. Sailspy Pitchglass is a fine linear fusion rifle, but the Taipan-4FR is better.

No Reprieve is a cool blunderbuss, but it isn’t the best shotgun around. Allied Demand, Mindbender’s Ambition, and The Militia’s Birthright are in the same boat—there are better options to choose from in Season of Plunder.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Weapons – D Tier

Boudica-C

Pure Poetry

Pizzicato-22

Lastly, these three weapons in the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder D Tier are weapons that you shouldn’t try to get because they aren’t great and there are better weapons to choose.

And that is the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder weapon tier list. If you want to find each weapon’s God Roll or want to keep up with the latest Destiny 2 news, visit our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.